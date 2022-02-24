Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"I don't think a change of style is going to change what's happening to us." The words of Marcelo Bielsa after his side's 6-0 crushing by Liverpool. The Leeds United head coach is clearly not for turning and is wedded to his philosophy which has brought unbridled joy, as well as demoralising defeats.

What is happening to Leeds is a deluge of goals being conceded - 16 in the past four games alone - leaving Bielsa frustrated by the continual struggle "to sustain what we want to do for the duration of the game".

The Whites started brightly enough at Anfield before going behind to an unfortunate penalty, and even with the game gone at 3-0 down at half-time, they still managed to fashion several chances.

But their porosity is alarming, especially when one opposing centre-back is given the freedom of the pitch to score and his defensive partner gifted a free header from yet another corner.

United are in a relegation scrap and at this rate not even a free-falling Brentford and a struggling Everton are going to rescue them from dropping into the bottom three as Burnley stage a revival.

Confidence is draining with every puncture of the defence and, although the owners have yet to specifically voice their concerns to him over the results, Bielsa admits that "of course it awakens doubt". Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, he added: "I don't need them to give me conclusions on the result of the team I manage."

He stresses the responsibility for the solution lies with him as he prepares to take more of the burden on his back, and he cannot be accused of shirking.