Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United believe the huge numbers of Galatasaray suporters in the home areas at Old Trafford on Tuesday was due, in part, to season ticket-holders selling on their tickets.

At the end of the game, which the Turkish side won 3-2, it became clear that thousands of Galatasaray fans were in the stadium, in addition to the away allocation of under 2,000.

Club sources have said measures were in place to limit the risk of opposition fans entering home areas, including a ban on selling tickets to supporters with Turkish addresses.

United are looking at how so many tickets came into the hands of away supporters, but initial indications suggest touting and sales through official channels to UK-based Galatasaray fans were a significant reason.

The club accepts this is not unusual but realises the high number of fans in this instance makes it more of an issue.