'Can Montgomery extend impressive derby debut record of Hibs bosses?'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

With four unbeaten matches under his belt Nick Montgomery can now look with some confidence to his first battle against city rivals Hearts at Tynecastle.

He looks to have found a style of play that everyone at Easter Road is thriving on and although Hibs could only manage a draw against newly-promoted Dundee last week the signs are encouraging.

Montgomery's men managed 23 attempts on goal with 12 on target. On another day it could have ended up a healthy victory in considerable style.

Montgomery will also be trying this weekend to continue an incredible run for newly-appointed (permanent) managers at Easter Road.

You have to go back to Alan Stubbs in 2014 to find the last Hibs boss who lost his derby debut. Farid El Alagui scored Hibs' goal that day in a 2-1 defeat at Tynecastle. Lewis Stevenson played the full 90 minutes and his experience could prove invaluable once again.

Lee Johnson (1-1 draw), Shaun Maloney (0-0 stalemate), Jack Ross (2-0 defeat) and Neil Lennon (goalless draw) are the managers who precede Montgomery.

The Hibs boss, though, has his own experiences of fierce rivalries when he was a player at Sheffield United with many battles against Wednesday and other Yorkshire clubs to rely upon.