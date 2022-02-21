'It's there right in front of us to say we can make change'
- Published
Skip twitter post
🗣️ "The pace of change in football is notoriously slow."@HeadwayUK spoke to us earlier in regards to Leeds United's Robin Koch's head injury in Sunday's defeat to Manchester United.— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) February 21, 2022
More on @BBCWYS from 6pm.
Listen 👉 https://t.co/Npkegb766Y#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/FNjpoDTqDU
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post