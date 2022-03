Paris St-Germain are interested in re-signing Everton striker Moise Kean, who is on loan at Juventus until the summer of 2023. While the Turin club have an obligation to buy the 22-year-old, the Bianconeri and Kean himself are said to be keen to end the arrangement. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Want more gossip? Read Monday's full gossip column