Rodgers on Vardy, three years in charge and Leeds

Published

Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester's game with Leeds on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Rodgers says he has a few late fitness checks to make: “We’ve got a couple of issues with Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison. Ricky has been troubled by setbacks and James has a problem with his lower back but we’ll give it every chance.”

  • On the return to fitness of Jamie Vardy: “He’s a huge influence and is one of the Premier League’s great strikers. When you have Jamie in your team, you clearly are in a much better moment in terms of your confidence and leadership. He makes us a better team.”

  • Rodgers praised Kasper Schmeichel as he prepares for his 461st appearance for Leicester – the third most in their history: ““It’s an incredible achievement - a testament to his desire to stay fit and his professionalism and his consistency in his performances.”

  • He reflected on three years in charge at the King Power: “I’ve enjoyed every second since I’ve been here. The players have been amazing. Our challenge was to disrupt the top end of the table and we’ve been able to do that. I couldn’t have wished for any more.”

  • On the challenge of Leeds under new boss Jesse Marsch: “I don’t think there will be too much that we don’t know. He has taken over a great group of talented players. Marcelo Bielsa is a big loss to the Premier League but Leeds will go again.”

