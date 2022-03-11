Fear and stress in LS11

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Jesse Marsch used two words repeatedly to explain the abject nature of his side's 3-0 home defeat by Aston Villa on a horrific first night at Elland Road: fear and stress.

After the club's sixth consecutive defeat, the last four of which have not yielded a goal, the Whites' head coach told BBC Radio Leeds that "fear will ensure failure, not protect us from failure" and that he had "underestimated the stress of the moment from the players' perspective".

Adopting a siege mentality, something many are used to around these parts, Marsch asserted that he is "not afraid of the moment and the situation", adding: "In some ways I like having my back against the wall. We have a situation that is really tough. This is what I am here to do - help the players understand what we need to do to thrive in this situation."

The restoration of confidence must be achieved in two days' time by beating seemingly doomed Norwich City.

All this comes against a backdrop of supporter unrest directed at chairman Andrea Radrizzani and the board, the like not seen since the Italian agreed to pay £45m for the club in 2017.

Fans streamed out of the ground once Villa went 2-0 up. Some waved imaginary money towards the directors' box signifying a lack of signings in the recent transfer window. Some engaged verbally with the owner, while many sang sacked head coach Marcelo Bielsa's name to express their displeasure at his dismissal.

The night began with chief executive Angus Kinnear's programme notes admitting that Bielsa's farewell plans were ruined, and ended with his successor's welcome party in tatters.

Fear and stress are for Marsch to relieve as he embraces the challenge of reinvigorating his squad. It is in these times of adversity when true leaders emerge.