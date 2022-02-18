Marcelo Bielsa says it is going to be "precious to witness" Leeds United's first Premier League game against Manchester United in front of fans at Elland Road for 19 years.

When the pair met at the ground last season the match was held behind closed doors because of coronavirus.

The last top-flight fixture between the teams in front of supporters at Elland Road was in 2003, a game the Red Devils won 1-0.

"It's difficult to imagine a support bigger or better than what we've already received," said Bielsa. "They always support the team unconditionally.

"The presence of a classic opponent increases enthusiasm. It's going to be precious to be able to witness it.

"We think more about what we need to give to the public rather than what we receive from them."