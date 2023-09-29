Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at home to Burnley.

Here are the main headlines from his news conference:

He will make late calls on centre-back Sven Botman and strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, who are all carrying slight injuries.

Winger Harvey Barnes will be out for about three months with the foot injury that forced him off at Sheffield United last weekend. "No surgery required, which is good news," said Howe.

Asked about managing his players during a busy fixture schedule: "It's totally different to last year when we were able to go week to week, train intensely and prepare thoroughly for each game. The challenge for the players is to recover physically and mentally for each game."

Howe said he has not gone "too crazy" after the 8-0 win over the Blades in their most recent Premier League game: "If you lose, you don't get too low in those moments and everything's not bad. It's the same when you win 8-0 - not everything was perfect and there was stuff we needed to do better."

Burnley are "doing it very differently" under Vincent Kompany compared with their previous spells in the Premier League, said Howe, who described the Clarets' performances in winning the Championship title last season as "very impressive" and "great to watch".

Follow all of Friday's Premier League news conferences

Sign up for Newcastle news, analysis, podcasts and more to be sent direct to you