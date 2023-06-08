We asked for your thoughts on where Aston Villa need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Nacho: Recruit for specific 1% gains and consistency. First, a dead-ball specialist for even more threat at corners, free-kicks and penalties. Secondly, more consistency up top at number 10 and wide. Thirdly, better depth at keeper and centre-back by adding players who can play out and keep the high line. Smart, technical and tactically flexible a bonus.

Jason: Three priorities... 1) Getting a second goalscorer to back up Watkins. 2) Getting a back-up goalie to Martinez who is much better than Olsen. 3) Getting Emery to sign a lifelong contract!

Brock: What a tremendous season in all. Hats off to the gaffer. Three priorities... 1) James Ward Prowse, a dead-ball specialist. 2) Whoever Emery fancies from La Liga. 3) Enjoy the ride on our travels in Europe again. UTV.

Bobby Ted: Secure Martinez in goal. Harvey Barnes, a centre-half and a right-back will help us push for top six and another European charge.