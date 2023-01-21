St Johnstone v Rangers: Stats favour visitors

St Johnstone are looking to make home advantage count against Rangers in the Scottish Cup, just as they did in November, when they won 2-1 to end their Premiership rivals' 14-game unbeaten run at McDiarmid Park.

But the rest of the pre-match statistics favour visitors Rangers.

Michael Beale has taken over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst since that loss in Perth and his side are now 10 games without defeat, have won four in a row away from home, while Callum Davidson's Saints have lost five in a row, including three at home.

Rangers last failed to progress further than the fourth round when losing to Hearts in the 1994-95 season, while St Johnstone, who were holders, suffered a shock defeat by then League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts at this stage last season.