Transfer news: Dier's Spurs future remains uncertain

Gossip Graphic

England defender Eric Dier's future is in question at Tottenham as he only has one year left on his contract and has not signed an extension. The 29-year-old wants to fight for his place under new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a target for Atletico Madrid and Spurs would be prepared to sell the 27-year-old Denmark international. (Mail)

