Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton, BBC Sport

I always thought it was a big risk, Nathan Jones taking over from Ralph Hasenhuttl. I thought with Ralph, they would have stood a better chance with him at the helm.

If you ask Southampton fans about the club’s model, they’ve brought young players in over the summer. They did a lot of recruiting.

They didn’t improve the team and they’re on a dire run now. It’s very difficult to see them staying up.

Who's going to want to go to Southampton when there’s a strong possibility of them playing in the Championship next season?