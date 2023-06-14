How did others fare second time around at Celtic?

With Brendan Rodgers strongly linked with a return to Celtic four years after his exit to Leicester, we revisit how two other managers fared when they returned to Parkhead for a second stint in charge.

Billy McNeill: The Lisbon Lions captain replaced Davie Hay in 1987 after a barren season and initially enjoyed a triumphant comeback before turbulence hit.

McNeill immediately led Celtic to the double in their centenary season and stopped Rangers winning the treble in 1989 when Joe Miller's goal sealed victory in the Scottish Cup final.

But Celtic missed out on European qualification the following campaign and McNeill was sacked in May 1991 after a second season without a trophy.

Neil Lennon: Continued the success of Rodgers after being drafted in to replace his fellow Northern Irishman in February 2019 but he also suffered a disappointing end to his second reign.

He finished off the clean sweep Rodgers started in 2019 and was in charge when Celtic completed the quadruple treble in December 2020 following Covid disruptions.

His reign - and Celtic's 10-in-a-row bid - were starting to implode though. A League Cup defeat by Ross County ended their 12-trophy run of success and Lennon resigned after a league defeat by the Staggies in February 2021.