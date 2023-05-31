Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Everton, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Brentford and even perennial under achievers Spurs all turned up when required at the Premier League’s denouement. Leeds United did not. When it mattered most they all won their fixtures, did their bit for either salvation or a European place whether or not it was mission accomplished, yet the Whites were found wanting, as they had been for almost the entire campaign. Unable to dig out a victory to provide some proof they were worthy of a fourth season in the top flight.

Huge questions remain at Elland Road and require swift resolution, especially over ownership and recruitment. Will the San Francisco 49ers take their minority share to a controlling stake with a deal that appeases current chairman Andrea Radrizzani who has seen the value of the club plummet with relegation?

Whilst he is involved in mending Sampdoria, has he the resources and appetite to simultaneously battle United through the Championship for a second time to restore the hundreds of millions he hoped to make?

Will the 49ers require fresh investors to push their vision through of a top flight club watched by a crowd of 60,000 at an enhanced Elland Road?

In the meantime, who makes the decisions on whether Sam Allardyce remains or yet another head coach is appointed? There is no director of football to make a call on the playing squad or a style of play. There is no identity at present.

Judging by the unattributed statement put out by the club after the dismal defeat to Spurs it is difficult to say - with neither of the split ownership in attendance - who exactly will take responsibility for a calamitous season despite promising Leeds United remains in a strong position to build a team that can challenge for promotion come August.