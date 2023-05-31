The Telegraph’s football writer Luke Edwards says Evan Ferguson reminds him of "a young Alan Shearer".

The BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast gave out their end of season awards with the Seagulls' 18-year-old winning their young player of the season award after six Premier League goals in his debut season.

"I really like the look of him as a player. Big, strong, quick and skilful he seems like a great character as well. I have seen him interviewed a couple of times. He seems like he has got a personality about him and he is not a robot," Edwards told the Football Daily podcast.

"These comparisons are thrown around but he does probably remind me of a young Alan Shearer. He reminds me of the sort of player who would go on and score all types of goals and play up front on his own or with a partner.

"He can play the channels, holds the ball up and scores headers. I am very excited to see how his career develops.

"Ireland have not had a proper centre-forward since Robbie Keane retired. It has been a big gap in Irish football and he could be that players for many years to come."

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Kelly added: "Everyone over in Ireland, like his father, knows he has got a great head on his shoulders and he is someone who can really go a long way if he stays injury free."

