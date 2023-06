West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is ready to agree personal terms and become an Arsenal player this month. (Mail, external)

West Ham are set to miss out on Ajax's 25-year-old Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, but will press ahead with a move for 27-year-old Fulham and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Guardian, external)

