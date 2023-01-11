Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro would be a great signing for either Chelsea or Tottenham and it could be a question of who wants him more.

That's the view of freelance football presenter Alison Bender who told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that it would take his full 45 million euro (£40m) release clause to prise Porro away from the Portugal side.

"It's always tricky when there's a release clause," she said. "It's about who wants him the most and is able to stump up the cash.

"Graham Potter is under such pressure and Antonio Conte is publicly speaking out and saying Spurs need to spend more to compete.

"You have to say that Conte probably knows better who is in his best side so this could be a better opportunity for Porro who will want as much playing time as possible.

"It used to be that moving to Chelsea would give a better chance of silverware but let's accept they are a club in transition right now."

Listen to more of today's gossip over here on BBC Sounds