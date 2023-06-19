Your opening day starting XIs

The 2023-24 season is fast approaching.

We wanted to know your ideal Aston Villa XIs for the opening game of the season.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Ian: My opening day team - Martinez, Kyle Walker, Pau Torres, Mings, Moreno (if fit), Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Watkins, Nico Williams.

Jason: Ambitious? Yes. Likely? Probably not. My ideal starting XI - Martinez, Dumfries, Pau Torres, Mings, Moreno, Ferran Torres, Luiz, Kamara, Tielemans, Vlahovic, Watkins. I don't think there's any chance that we get all of those across the line, but that would be my ideal line-up.

Rob: I think Emery will have an unchanged team other than one change at striker/winger, preferably Gonçalves. I think the bench will look very different though. No Dendoncker, and Tielemans and Torres will be phased in.

Brey: My starting XI - Martinez, Cash, Diego Carlos, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Pedro Goncalves, Watkins, Nico Williams.

Callum: I would like to see Martinez, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Moreno, McGinn, Luiz, Tielemans, Watkins, Firmino, Bailey.