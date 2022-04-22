Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace host Leeds United on Monday.

Here are the key lines from the Eagles boss:

Vieira says Michael Olise was taken off against Newcastle because "he wasn’t feeling 100%" and will be assessed tomorrow. But he said "the rest of the side is good".

On Monday's opponents Leeds, he said: "They’ve got pace and a new manager with a different philosophy. They’ve been doing well."

He says he is "looking forward to seeing" Jesse Marsch, who was at New York Red Bulls when Vieira was in charge of New York City. He added: "We have a lot of respect."

On the midweek defeat by Newcastle, he said: "The players themselves weren’t happy with how we started the game."

He said he "has no doubt" that the atmosphere at Selhurst Park on Monday will help: "The fans will be there to give us what we need to perform."

On his induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame on Thursday, he said: "It was a lovely evening with the players and looking back at my career and what I achieved. It was a proud moment surrounded by my family."

