'Off the scale' Ronaldo picked out by Garth
Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Norwich caught the eye of Garth Crooks and saw the Manchester United forward make his team of the week.
Ronaldo: Scoring three or four hat-tricks in your professional career must be enormously gratifying, but to score your 50th club hat-trick is just off the scale. Ronaldo's second goal against Norwich was a glimpse of the player we saw 10 years ago, playing for Real Madrid. The movement and timing of his header was sheer brilliance.