Lyon v West Ham: Who makes your Hammers XI?

West Ham travel to France to face Lyon on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Jarrod Bowen's goal in a 1-1 draw at London Stadium helped David Moyes' side retain hope of reaching a first European semi-final since 1976.

Aaron Cresswell was shown a red card in that first leg for bringing down visiting striker Moussa Dembele, so the Hammers will be without the left-back in France.

Who takes Cresswell's place for the second leg?

