Watford v Burnley: What does the form show?

After winning their first Premier League home game against Burnley in February 2017, Watford are winless in their last three against the Clarets at Vicarage Road (D1 L2).

This is both Watford and Burnley’s 300th Premier League match, with Wolverhampton Wanderers also reaching that milestone in this round of games. It’s just the second time two sides are meeting in their 300th game in the competition, after Everton 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur in January 2000.

In the Premier League this season 21% of Burnley's goals have come in the opening 15 minutes of games (6/29), the highest share in the division. However, the Clarets have scored a league-low 7% of their goals in the final 15 minutes this term (2/29)