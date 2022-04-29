Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal face West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Gunners boss:

Bukayo Saka has recovered well and Arteta expects him to feature.

He said Thomas Partey is also progressing well but "we don’t expect him to make progress quickly enough to see him again this season".

On whether finishing fourth is a two-horse race between Arsenal and Spurs, Arteta said: "I don't think so. I think there are still going to be twists and turns."

He added: "Winning consecutive games gives you a huge platform but things quickly change. We have some momentum now and want to make the most of it."

On whether he is a better manager than 12 months ago, he said: "I hope I am and worse than tomorrow. This is my aim every day."

Arteta said summer transfer targets have been identified and added: "The plan is very clear."

On whether Hector Bellerin is in his future plans, he said: "Any player with a contractual obligation with us is our player and is considered our player."

