'English Giakoumakis approaches rebuffed'

Celtic have no intention of selling striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was signed from VVV-Venlo last summer, following approaches by Premier League clubs in recent days, with the 27-year-old Greece international happy with the Scottish champions. (Fabrizio Romano via Scottish Sun), external

Celtic are poised for a £3m bonus after Manchester United entered the hunt for former Parkhead striker Moussa Dembele, with the 26-year-old having been told he can leave Lyon after talks stalled over a new deal with the French club. (Daily Record), external

Bamba Dieng, the 22-year-old forward linked with Celtic after falling down the pecking order with Marseille, has been offered to Everton. (Football Mercato), external

