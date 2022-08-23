Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

The last week has been somewhat of a whirlwind for Anthony Gordon, as he appears to be top of a fairly long list of Chelsea transfer targets.

The 21-year-old was integral to Everton's survival last season. However, the current high level of big-money interest has left the club and player in a difficult position.

All indications from the player’s side suggest he doesn’t want to move. Having become a regular in the starting line-up and been given the number 10 shirt, Gordon is highly thought of by the manager.

From the club’s perspective, every player has a price and a potential £50m deal for one who only broke into the side last season will be almost impossible to turn down.

There is always a concern regarding how rumours will impact a player. It was evident on Saturday that any potential move was on the mind of both player and fans, especially as the game wore on. It’s an easy stick to beat Gordon with after a stray pass or mistake.

As fans, it’s our responsibility to understand how this can and clearly has impacted the player. He’s young and only human.

Regardless of the outcome, he’s a player who has epitomised what it means to play for Everton Football Club.