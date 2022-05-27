ICYMI: Who gets your vote as Palace's top performer?

Voting is still open for you to choose your Crystal Palace player of the year - so don't miss your chance.

BBC Sport's Alex Howell has picked a shortlist of five nominees for you to choose from - and you can scroll down this page to read his reasoning (17:03, 25 May).

Wilfried Zaha, Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell and Joachim Andersen made his shortlist, but which one gets your vote?

You can have your say until 12:00 BST on Monday, 30 May.

Choose your Eagles player of the season