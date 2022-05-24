Ray Hunt, In That Number, external

Rating: 4/10. Last year ended with a limp and then we lost key players. For short periods, we saw improvements through the emergence of Tino Livramento, the early goal tally of Armando Broja and more pieces of magic from James Ward-Prowse. But a fantastic January and February turned sour quickly. After losing 4-0 at Villa Park, we’ve once again limped to the finish in even worse style than last season. If it wasn’t for the FA Cup run, then the 4/10 would have been generous.

Performance: The win at London Stadium on 26 December was crucial to turning our season around, establishing a run of results which would ultimately secure our safety. Comfortable wins at home to Brentford and in the FA Cup over West Ham are worth a mention, but it has to be the win at Tottenham. Going behind twice, then finding two goals in the last 10 minutes to snatch the points with pinpoint assists from James Ward-Prowse.

Player of the season: It has to be Ward-Prowse but Kyle Walker-Peters has also been so consistent.

Player whose time is up: Theo Walcott has struggled to make an impact and Shane Long is out of contract but the biggest disappointment would have to be Moussa Djenepo. He arrived for £14m in 2014 but has continuously failed to impress and we’ve seen his playing time diminish as a result.

Opposition player you'd like to sign: We’ve seen a lack of creativity or ideas all over the field, usually resulting in sloppy passes or loss of possession so we are crying out for a playmaker of real quality. I would love to sign Kalvin Phillips. However, it seems more likely that our priority will be a goalkeeper with Fraser Forster not being offered a new deal.

Happy with the manager? The #RalphOut brigade is out in full force after again stumbling through the final months. It’s his lack of a plan B when things aren't going well. I’m not convinced he knows his best XI, tactically there’s question marks and his substitutions are usually left too late.

I’m a fan of Ralph and want to see him succeed but I’m questioning whether he’s the right fit for what we need right now. However, he did keep us in the league and now he needs a good transfer window. If things don’t improve early on then I think his time will be up. This is arguably the most important summer in his managerial career.

One learning to take into next season: Consistency - throughout the season and within games. We cannot slip into losing streaks and we cannot allow another 9-0 or 6-0 thumping. We need a settled XI and a settled goalkeeper.

