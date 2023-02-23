Emery on Watkins, Martinez and Everton
Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League match against Everton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Emery said Ollie Watkins is "working hard every day" and has good ambition.
On a potential Watkins and Jhon Duran partnership, he added: "They can play together, they played together against Manchester City. His [Duran’s] mentality is good, he makes an impact with his desire to score and show his performance."
Asked about the role of Leon Bailey, he said that "we are trying to find his best position on the pitch".
When asked about the criticism of World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez against Arsenal, he responded: "He is a very good guy and a very good goalkeeper. The challenge for him is here, to use his experience to help the club. Of course after the game we spoke on Monday, we spoke about everything. It was only one small action in the game. It wasn’t the real reason that we lost the game, we spoke about the team and how he improves and his objectives too."
On the challenge of Everton, Emery said "they are very competitive" and Goodison Park is always "difficult". He added: "We are going to continue to create our identity and push everyone to be focused for 90 minutes, we have to be defensively strong and offensively, very focused."