We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Tom: It would have to be Shaun Wright-Phillips - with Mahrez on the way out he'd be a good squad player for 20-30 games a season. Direct, pace and an eye for goal, he'd fit in well in the current system. Plus, there's no other player from 03-04 that would get anywhere near this current squad.

HC: Shaun Wright-Phillips - need a bit of pace and trickery on the wings.

Scott: Just imagine a 27-year-old Robbie Fowler playing under Pep's tutelage...

Keith: It has to be Nicolas Anelka. He would get in Pep's team because he could create and assist as well as score - a more hard-working player than he was ever given credit for.