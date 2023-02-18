Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We have to keep our mind clear, smart. We have to progress in the way we are working. We have to be taking confidence but sometimes making mistakes you have to improve, not make a mistake and repeat it."

"Before the match we were very happy how the team reacts this week working, preparing for the match but then on the pitch, (we) only played well sometimes. When we scored the first goal we were thinking when are we finishing the match and we have to play ninety minutes. They are playing well, they have good players. If we don't have ball possession they will take ball possession and counter-attack. At the end it's very difficult to stop them."

On Arsenal's fourth goal: "I am embarrassed about the last goal. I have never told my keeper to go forward. It's not the spirit. We have to keep our mind clear and be smart. Today he (Martinez) decided it was his decision. He knows now."