Callum Wilson scored from the penalty spot as Newcastle United beat Brentford in a scrappy game at St James' Park to ease the scrutiny on boss Eddie Howe.

Newcastle's victory ended a run of three consecutive defeats which had seen Howe under the spotlight.

Wilson converted after Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken fouled Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon.

Brentford's best chance fell to Aaron Hickey early in the game but Nick Pope stood up well to save with his chest.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?

Newcastle fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here

How did you rate the side's performance, Brentford fans?

Follow all the reaction here