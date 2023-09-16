Full-time: Man Utd 1-3 Brighton

Brighton stormed past Manchester United at Old Trafford to deal the Red Devils their third defeat of the Premier League season.

Former United striker Danny Welbeck struck the first blow when he capped off a well-worked move and tucked home a Simon Adingra cross from close range.

United momentarily re-grouped and thought they had pulled one back but Rasmus Hojlund's first-half goal was controversially disallowed after it crossed over the bye-line in the build-up.

Pascal Gross extended the Seagulls' advantage with classy finish after the break before Joao Pedro added a third with a powerful long-range strike.

Hannibal Mejbri netted a fine goal from the edge of the area for his first in a United shirt soon after but it proved to be nothing more than consolation for the lacklustre home side.

United are now 12th in the league with just six points from their opening five games while Brighton, who have 12 points, advance to third.

