Van de Beek on future - gossip

After scoring in a friendly win against Lyon in Edinburgh, Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek says it is possible he could leave Manchester United this summer amid links to Celtic. (Daily Record)

South Korean midfielder Yang Hyun-jun is on his way to Glasgow to complete a transfer to Celtic. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has played down links with Gremio winger Ferreira in Brazil and Egyptian prospect Mohamed Reda by saying "I don't even know them to be honest". (Daily Record)

Captain Callum McGregor met Rodgers for a three-hour lunch in Majorca as the prospect of his former manager returning to Celtic became a reality. (Scottish Sun)

Former Leicester City winger Tete - who is now with Shakhtar Donetsk - "could be one" of Celtic's targets this summer as they seek to replace Jota, says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. (GiveMeFootball)

