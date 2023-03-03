Johnson on shock of Gordon's death, honouring his legacy, & McGeady injury
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before Hibs’ Premiership game with Livingston this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Hibs head coach:
Hibs owner Ron Gordon’s death came as a shock even though Johnson knew the severity of his illness.
He had spoken to Gordon just days before: “He was in great spriits. That sums him up – that fight, charisma, attitude to carry on."
The club are still grieving Gordon’s “devastating” death: "He was our owner, our leader.”
Johnson feels “an added power” to honour Gordon’s legacy and “put trophies in the cabinet”.
Gordon’s work was “honest and pure” in terms of what he gave to Scottish football.
Any disrespect of minute's silences are "hurtful".
Kevin Nisbet and Mykola Kukharevych are fit and available for Saturday’s game.
Aiden McGeady has subsequently been confirmed as being out for up to six months, with Johnson saying: “It’s really disappointing for us and him, but it’s our job to nurse him back to full fitness.”