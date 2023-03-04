Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery: "Our idea was to win with a clean sheet - we did it. To keep everybody confident, it was an important victory. I'm very happy.

"Of course, we can analyse the match and the first half and second half were very different. The first half was better, we deserved to win that half. They had a goal but it was offside but in that first half, we were playing like we are trying to do.

"Second half is a little bit strange. We weren't very fluid but today we focus on the clean sheet and the win."

On Palace's disallowed goal: "I respect the decision. VAR is clinical 100% and if they would have said we've conceded a goal then I would have accepted it. If not, continue and we did."

On Boubacar Kamara injury: "I don't know, sadly. We are going to check with the doctor and it is very important to have that check."

On Villa's style of play: "In football you have to win. What the idea is, what the style is and how we do that is my first challenge here. Of course, today, first was a clean sheet and second was to win after the last two home games we lost.

"Then how we played, I think sometimes we played how we can and created some chances. Sometimes not, like in the second half."