Crystal Palace have won just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Arsenal (D4 L3), a 3-0 home win in April 2022.

Arsenal won both Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace last season, having won just one of their previous eight against the Eagles beforehand (D5 L2).

The Gunners won 10 of their 12 Premier League London derbies last season – a record number of London derby league wins by a team in a season in Football League history – drawing the other two.

Odsonne Édouard scored the winner in Crystal Palace’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United on MD1 – the only player to score in Palace’s first two games of a Premier League season is Wilfried Zaha in 2020-21.