On team news Potter says that there's a "good chance" that both Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell will be in the squad.

When asked about a lack of goals and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, he said: "We have David Fofana as well who is a centre-forward who we have signed, who's a young player with potential we feel. There's also other forwards. Pierre’s in our squad, he remains an important player for us, he’s worked hard and knows the situation at the moment. Nothing is set in stone. His attitude has been really really good."

On Mason Mount's contract situation: "I think it's always complicated, there’s always negotiation. It's best I leave it between Mason and the club. It’s the best way for that to be dealt with. He’s been fantastic to work with, an important player for us and of course I hope it gets resolved quickly."

If Chelsea need more luck: "I don’t like to use luck as a reason or something to wait for. It’s something that you can't control, clearly you need that in a game but its not for us to think about. The Dortmund game in terms of chances created was a positive for us, if we maintain that that's the challenge for us. The quality of player for us in the final positions, we can score. The criticism for us and the fair criticism is that we haven't attacked as well as id like us to."