Tottenham fans have been reacting to the signing of Richarlison from Everton throughout the day.

Here's a snapshot of your views:

John Williams: This will be the first time Richarlison has played for a top-four team. I fully expect his play to go up a level. Great signing!

Mike: Richarlison gives Spurs the high-quality flexibility they want. Allows them to play whatever formation Antonio Conte requires. Dejan Kulusevski can play different positions so all four could be utilised at once. Happy days.

Simon: Great signing. Cover across the whole front three. Also a master of the dark arts too - which Spurs have missed since Coco (Lamela) left. Also shows real ambition from Spurs to be strengthening what is already a position of strength. I'd love to be a fly on the wall when he meets his new team-mate Cristian Romero. Fair to say those two have some previous!

Ryan Howard: Richarlison seems quite overpriced to me - 17 league goals in the past two seasons doesn't say £60m striker to me - but I imagine Conte knows a little bit more about football than I do.

Rezaa Sait: Richarlison can be a number nine, but Kane won't be benched. Richarlison can play on the left, but Son won't be benched. Game time will be limited. Not what he'll want with the World Cup looming.