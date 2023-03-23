Simon Stone, BBC Sport

US-based Elliot Investment Management has made an offer to buy part of Manchester United.

It is understood Elliott, who previously owned Italian giants AC Milan, tabled the offer ahead of what would have been yesterday’s 9pm deadline before it was shifted to Friday.

Elliott had previously only indicated a willingness to fund any takeover attempt or provide the Glazer family with finance for the redevelopment of Old Trafford and the club’s Carrington training ground.

However, after being amongst those shown round United by the Raine Group, who are handling the Glazer family’s search for ‘strategic alternatives’ at United, they have changed their approach and have offered to purchase a minority stake.

It is not known what percentage they have offered to take and it is understood their move is irrespective of who ends up owning the club.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group remain the only known bidders for the club, although neither have submitted revised offers amid confusion over the reasons behind the change of deadline.

Both parties have pledged to bid ahead of the new deadline.

