Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey could return for the FA Cup match against Grimsby after missing the last two games with a knee injury.

Adam Lallana will remain sidelined and is a long-term absentee following hamstring surgery.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi is serving a one-match toucgline ban after picking up a fourth yellow card of the season in midweek.

Grimsby report no new injuries following their midweek win over Sutton.