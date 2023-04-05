Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter was not given the time he needed to succeed at Stamford Bridge, argues Newcastle striker Callum Wilson.

Potter was sacked on Sunday after a difficult seven months in charge of the Blues culminated in defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Wilson told the Footballer's Football Podcast he has been dismissed prematurely.

"They paid £20m to get him out of Brighton, gave him a five-year contract and then let him sepnd £300m or whatever in January," said Wilson. "Surely you have got to ride the wave and not feel the pressure.

"He's an English manager who did unbelievably well at Brighton for so long but that got quickly forgotten after a run of bad games at Chelsea.

"With Brighton, he kept changing the tactics in games and switching formations. Chelsea have got much better individuals in their squad so would probably have an even better understanding.

"It's such a shame to see."

Wilson also suggested Potter had the resources at his disposal to get Chelsea challenging for the Premier League title, if trusted with the time to use them.

"You can't tell me Arsenal's squad is so much better than Chelsea's given the way they have invested," he said.

"You need the time. Mikel Arteta got it and all of a sudden they're at the top of the league."

