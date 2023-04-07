Sutton's prediction: 1-1

This is difficult to call because we don't know where Fulham will go from here.

They have lost three games in a row in the league, are one of the few top-flight teams who don't really have much to play for, and they are also going to be without their top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic for the next few weeks because of his long ban.

West Ham's away results have been poor all season - along with Forest, they have the joint-worst record on the road of one win and three draws from 13 games so far, and their game in hand is at Manchester City, which is hardly going to help them much.

So this feels enormous for them, particularly because they are one of four teams on 27 points. At the moment, the Hammers' goal difference is better than the teams below them but losing heavily to Newcastle took a big chunk out of that, and obviously City could do even more damage.

David Moyes' side really need to get something here, after the manner of that defeat by the Magpies, but I am not convinced they will manage a win.

Fulham capitulated against Bournemouth last weekend, so they need a reaction in front of their own fans, to show their season is not going to just drift from here.

Keke's prediction: This is going to be close. I want to say Fulham but I do have a weird soft spot for West Ham. 0-1

Joelah's prediction: I know what you mean but I am going to go with Fulham because they are down the road from my house! 1-0

