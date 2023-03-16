Aberdeen v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Last 10 meetings graphicSNS

  • Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski has scored more home goals in this season’s Scottish Premiership than any other player (14). The last player to score more home goals in a single campaign in the division was Ross County's Liam Boyce, who now plays for Hearts, in 2016-17 (16).

  • Hearts have lost their last two away league games, at Motherwell and Celtic, while they haven’t lost three on the bounce since December 2021 – a run of three defeats against Aberdeen, Motherwell, and Celtic.

  • Aberdeen have won each of their last six home league matches against Hearts, scoring two or more goals in each such game, since a 0-0 draw in December 2017.

  • After beating Aberdeen 5-0 in January, Hearts are looking to pick up back-to-back league wins over the Dons for the first time since May 2016 – which was also their last away league victory at Pittodrie.