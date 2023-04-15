Killie need 'a good performance to take momentum' - Bell

Cammy Bell is urging his former side Kilmarnock to show up against Celtic and build momentum heading into the Premiership split.

Derek McInnes' side welcome the league leaders to their fortress of Rugby Park on Sunday.

"Their home form has been phenomenal this season," the former goalkeeper said on BBC Scotland's Scottish Football Podcast. "Strong against the top sides as well, recently beating Hearts at Rugby Park, it's their away form that lets them down.

"If Kilmarnock can get anything from Sunday's game, it's an absolute bonus. If they can sneak a point, that could be vital."

Fellow relegation-battlers, Ross County lost at home to Aberdeen on Friday night, while Dundee United beat Motherwell on Saturday.

"If other teams - Ross County and Dundee United - pick up points before Killie play, they could find themselves at the bottom of the table and that is not where they want to be going into the split.

"It's all about putting in a performance, I'm not saying they'll be able to get anything from the game but even a good performance to take some momentum going forward."