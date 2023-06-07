Beale wants 'conveyor belt' of talent from academy to first team

Michael Beale has challenged Rangers' academy prospects to make the leap to first-team regular and add value on and off the pitch.

Rangers boss Beale told Sky Sports that the Ibrox club need to generate more wealth while keeping results positive.

He said: "Everyone just wants you to win. I need to win and put some stability into the club, some harmony, some players in it which I feel can grow for the next two or three years here.

"There's a value on their head as well if they do well that we can trade and start again in terms of bringing other players in.

"If we look at the last 12 to 14 months, Nathan Patterson left the building, (as did) Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey for the outlay of which was probably under £500,000.

"For the finance that we brought in, it was great but it's important you have a conveyor belt behind it.

"It's important the links between me and the academy are really strong to open a pathway.

"We have had a number of academy players on the pitch this year but who's going to stay in? Who's going to be a mainstay? Who's going to be a marquee player for Rangers?

“I need to win. The team need to win. My staff need to win. But we also need to make sure we build a really strong club moving forward."