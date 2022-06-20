Julio Enciso wants to "do his family proud" after the 18-year-old striker sealed a move to Brighton.

The Paraguay international is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in South America and told the club website, external he is keen to get started at the Amex.

"It is great to be here and I can’t wait to start training with the squad in a couple of weeks," he said.

"Everyone in Paraguay watches the Premier League and it is one of the best leagues in the world. To be able to come to a Premier League club is a dream come true for me."

Enciso has five caps for his country and scored 11 times in 14 appearances last season for Paraguay top-tier side Club Libertad.

"I know I am going to have to work hard for my chance but I am looking forward to working with the coaches at Brighton and the other players and improving," Enciso added.

"It’s a great challenge for me, and I want to do myself and my family proud."