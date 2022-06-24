Hibs' McGregor relishing new player-coach role

Stalwart defender Darren McGregor knew his days were numbered in Hibernian's first team - so he is thrilled to have landed a new player-coaching role with the development squad.

The 36-year-old, who has 188 Hibs appearances under his belt and was part of the 2016 Scottish Cup-winning team, will work alongside academy director Steve Kean and Gareth Evans.

"At the end of last season I was lucky enough to have that unforgettable game where I was able to captain the team to a 4-0 win with my kids beside me as mascots,” said McGregor.

“I think after that game I knew my playing time would be very limited next season. Steve Kean spoke to me shortly afterwards and proposed the idea that I could help out with the development squad.

"It is a great opportunity as it can allow me to continue playing while also developing my coaching experience under the mentorship of Steve and Gareth. "