Saints running out of time

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Southampton, once again underdogs against Manchester City, were unable to replicate their shock Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Pep Guardiola's side - and they now have eight games remaining to avoid relegation.

Last weekend's defeat by relegation rivals West Ham struck a sizeable blow to Saints' bid to avoid the drop, while this latest loss also saw their goal difference take a hit.

The good news is that Everton, in 17th, remain four points ahead following their defeat by Manchester United but, beginning with Crystal Palace next weekend, Ruben Selles must get his team firing again and end this five-match losing streak before his side's situation deteriorates further.

There were positives to take for the hosts, who fell agonisingly short of keeping an in-form City out for the entirety of the first half, including the industry of club record signing Kamaldeen Sulemana.

But they were dismantled in the second at St Mary's - and Selles must now hope the experience has not dented confidence levels too much as he prepares his players for another fight, with time running out.