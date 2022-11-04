S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

T﻿here has been some confusion over the length of Alejandro Garnacho's Manchester United contract.

T﻿he issue has taken on more importance over the past week, when he has played two Europa League games, scoring the winner against Real Sociedad.

H﻿owever, Old Trafford officials are relaxed about the situation.

G﻿arnacho's present deal runs to 2024, with the option of an additional season, and there are clauses in it that make sure his terms improve every year.